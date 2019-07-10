MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a canal Sunday afternoon in Missouri City.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Sunday at a canal near Quail Valley East and Cartwright Road. They said the man’s body was found in the water near the intersection.

Investigators have not determined the man’s identity. He is described as a white or Hispanic male with blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Saul Luera at (281) 403-5824 or (281) 403-8700.

