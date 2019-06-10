HOUSTON — A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while riding in a pickup truck with his family, Houston police said.

This happened at about 11: 40 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway feeder road near Edgebrook.

Houston police said a husband, his wife and their kids were driving on the feeder road and for some unknown reason a red sedan pulled up next to the family's pickup and started firing several rounds towards them.

The 12-year-old was hit in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Fortunately, no other family members were injured despite the numerous bullet holes found on the side of the truck.

Police said they are laser focused on solving this case.

"These are the criminals we need to get off the streets," said Assistant Police Chief Henry Gaw.

There is nearby surveillance video that police said they are following up on. No other details were given about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Police are also planning to follow up with the parents to see if they can shed more light on what led to the shooting. Police are not sure if this was a road rage incident but said no matter what the situation, the shooting was uncalled for.

Police are looking for any tips. If you have information on this case please call the homicide unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM