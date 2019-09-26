HOUSTON — There's an old sayin' in the weather world: 'you live by the model, you die by the model.' Nonetheless, there are strong indications that our first significant cold front of the autumn season could be on the way early next week.

So with a cautiously optimistic tone, we've issued our first cold front watch of the season -- a watch we've coined to highlight the first noticeable change of the seasons.

Maybe this isn't your grandma's cold front but it's all we've got and I'm going to defend it. I'm excited about this and you should be too. According to chief meteorologist David Paul, what's nice about having waited so long for our first front is that the payoff could be huge.

Summer, your days are numbered. Take your oppressive, air-you-can-wear, stifling, sweaty, smelly self and leave. We don't care where you go but you can't stay here. I said bye!

The cold air is there, over the Pacific Northwest, waiting to come down. So far, however, it hasn’t made it to Texas.

Over the weekend, said front set the stage for a historic snowstorm in the nation's heartland and got a big, early taste of winter with icy, snowy conditions reported.

As seen below, the temperatures are noticeably colder over Montanta, the Dakotas, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington to name a few places.

In Canada, temperatures have dropped into the 10s and 20s! Yikes!

When will the front move through Texas?

Unfortunately, the front is not going to make it to Houston this week, says KHOU 11 meteorologists. However, next Monday appears to be paydirt.

Monday will be payday for many of us who have been consulting therapists to cope with a summer that just won't give. As it stands now, the front should move through sometime in the afternoon Monday, October 7th. Temperatures, according to latest models (both the Euro an GFS) show lows between 58° and 64°F.

High temperatures will rebound to between 80° and 84° Tuesday afternoon under mostly clear skies.

The Big Payoff

The big pay off could come on Wednesday morning when things could turn decidedly chilly. The very latest Euro, hot off the press as I'm typing this at 1:52 p.m. Monday, shows widespread lows into the 40s & 50s! Fourties and Fiddies! This is the second model run in a row that I've seen that shows this scenario--with the latest euro being the chilliest by far.

**PLEASE NOTE** that this is still 8-9 days away so these numbers are going to fluctuate both up and down. I just wanted to share the idea of what we could be in for by early next week. It's just a model and subject to swing dramatically.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon may not make it out of the mid to upper 70s. Now that's something I can get excited about.

My goodness, if this doesn't happen, I'm going to be so mad -- if you guys don't run me out of town first. I'm doing my best y'all. I'm working hard to bring everybody some much needed relief.

