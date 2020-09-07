71-year-old man who was fired last week returns to old job, shoots former co-worker, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man who was fired last week returned to his former place of employment and opened fire on Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police said the 71-year-old man was let go last Friday but returned to My Mechanic Auto and Tire on Holcombe on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. and shot a former co-worker as he was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot. The location is near Holcomb's intersection with Kirby Drive.
The 40-year-old victim is expected to survive after being shot in the abdomen. They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
The shooter fled the scene and Houston police are actively looking for him. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
RELATED: Man accused of playing with pistol, shooting another man in the face at W. Houston apartments
RELATED: Man facing multiple assault charges after drug deal turns violent in southwest Houston, police say
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.