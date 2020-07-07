Man accused of killing pregnant wife turns himself in on Fourth of July

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting his pregnant wife to death last month is in custody, according to Houston police.
David Nathan Willis, 39, is charged with capital murder. He turned himself in on the Fourth of July without incident.
On June 27, Willis' wife was found shot to death at an apartment in the 3700 block of Southmore Boulevard around 3:40 p.m.
Authorities said a family member became concerned for the couple after hearing about a possible disturbance.
When officers arrived and gained entry into the apartment, 39-year-old Andrea Williams was found dead on the floor. Willis was nowhere to be found. A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly after Williams' body was found.
RELATED: Disturbing details reveal what happened to Vanessa Guillen the night she disappeared from Fort Hood
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.