Man facing multiple assault charges after drug deal turns violent in southwest Houston, police say

Ronald Mire, 46, is accused of shooting one man multiple times before fleeing to a hotel, where he allegedly tried to assault a second person.

HOUSTON — An alleged drug dealer is behind bars after a transaction turned violent in the Westbury area earlier this week, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Investigators said Roland Kevin Mire, 46, met with a 34-year-old man about 9 p.m. Monday inside a parking lot in 11500 block of Burdine Street. The man was buying drugs from Mire, police said.

During the interaction, officers said Mire pulled out a pistol and started shooting at the man, hitting the victim multiple times. The suspect then drove to a local hotel, where he tried to shoot a second person but failed, according to investigators.

Kenna was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD later arrested Mire without incident.

The suspect is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a weapon.