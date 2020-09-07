Man accused of playing with pistol, shooting another man in the face at W. Houston apartments

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police stated.

HOUSTON — A man playing with a pistol shot another man in the face inside a west Houston apartment unit early Wednesday morning, witnesses told police.

The shooting was reported after 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress.

The Houston Police Department confirmed Thursday that Zachary Ryan Smith, 20, is charged with aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

Police arrived at the scene and found Tahj Galloway, 21, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses at the home reported seeing suspect Smith "playing" with a pistol, both immediately before and after it discharged.

“Smith was arrested without incident and charged in this case,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.