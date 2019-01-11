HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle near Acres Homes early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 6:15 a.m., officials said Glenn Wilson was walking in the middle of the northbound lane in the 7600 block of Alabonson Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to authorities, the section of the road has no sidewalks or street lights and was very dark at the time of the incident.

The woman who was driving the vehicle that struck Wilson told authorities she didn't see him until just prior to making contact with him. The vehicle sustained significant damage to the hood and windshield.

After striking Wilson, the woman called 911 and waited for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene, according to authorities.

It's not clear if she will be charged in connection with the incident.

RELATED: HCSO: 8-year-old girl with autism struck by car after wandering from home

RELATED: Child struck, killed by driver in northeast Austin

RELATED: Woman walking across North Freeway struck by vehicle

RELATED: Court documents: Driver admits to heavy drinking before Idaho crash that killed three girls

RELATED: 9-year-old girl killed after getting caught in gang shooting crossfire, Dallas police say

RELATED: Bicyclist struck, killed on Beltway 8 frontage road