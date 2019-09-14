HOUSTON — Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman walking across the North Freeway early Saturday morning.

Houston police said the woman and another person were crossing the freeway near Parker Road when a white sedan hit the woman and kept going.

Off-duty law enforcement officers from a different agency saw the accident, stopped and performed medical first aid to save the woman's life.

She was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in an unknown condition.

The other person who walked across the freeway with her was not injured.

Police are investigating this as a hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

