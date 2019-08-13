HOUSTON — A crash that killed a bicyclist is under investigation, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened on the Beltway 8 frontage road at the Katy Freeway late Monday night.

Police said a small Hyundai SUV and the biker crashed at the intersection.

Firefighters arrived and found the cyclist, age 45, had serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said it appeared the cyclist ran a stoplight along the beltway, causing the crash.

The driver of the SUV involved stayed at the scene and spoke with police. Charges are not expected in the case.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM