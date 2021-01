Firefighters responded about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to a home engulfed in flames.

HOUSTON — A residence is reduced to ashes following an overnight house fire in northeast Houston.

Houston firefighters responded to a burning home in the 9300 block of Allwood Street around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the man who lives there was on his porch as the home was burning when a man ran up and pulled him to safety.

The resident is reportedly doing OK.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in 15 minutes.