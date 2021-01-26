3 women injured in fire at assisted living facility near Cypress, firefighters say

CYPRESS, Texas — Three people were injured Tuesday morning during a fire at an assisted living facility in the Cypress area, according to local firefighters.
The Cy-Fair Fire Department is responding to Autumn Grove Cottage Assisted Living on Copperbrook Drive. That’s near West and Jackrabbit roads.
CYFD tweeted the injured include an adult female resident and two female staff members who were taken to the hospital.
The extent of their injuries have not been confirmed.
Eight residents and two staff members were inside the facility at the time of the fire. One person was reportedly rescued by firefighters.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.