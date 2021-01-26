3 women injured in fire at assisted living facility near Cypress, firefighters say

CyFair firefighters said a female resident and two female staff members were taken to the hospital.

CYPRESS, Texas — Three people were injured Tuesday morning during a fire at an assisted living facility in the Cypress area, according to local firefighters.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department is responding to Autumn Grove Cottage Assisted Living on Copperbrook Drive. That’s near West and Jackrabbit roads.

CYFD tweeted the injured include an adult female resident and two female staff members who were taken to the hospital.

Crews respond to a 1-alarm fire in the 8500 block or Copperbrook Dr.

at the Autumn Grove Cottage Assisted Living Tuesday morning in Houston.



1 victim was rescued by firefighters on-scene. 8 residents and 2 staff were reported inside at the time of the fire.

The extent of their injuries have not been confirmed.

Eight residents and two staff members were inside the facility at the time of the fire. One person was reportedly rescued by firefighters.