HOUSTON — A wanted man was taken into custody Thursday after a SWAT standoff at a west Houston hotel, according to Houston police.

No one was injured during the hourslong incident.

When police arrived to serve a warrant for a man who was wanted on a robbery charge around 4:40 p.m., the man barricaded himself and two women inside a hotel room in the 9000 block of Westheimer Road, which is near Fondren Road.

Police said the two women were released from the hotel room shortly before the man surrendered to authorities.

