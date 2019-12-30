HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was barricaded inside a southwest Houston apartment on Sunday.

Police said the man was holed up in the apartment in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive with a 2-year-old child.

According to police, officers were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a man and his girlfriend.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were at the scene trying to convince the man to come out.

People were asked to avoid the area during the standoff.

