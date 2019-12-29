HOUSTON — Houston police took a man into custody after a burglary and standoff at a pawn shop overnight.
Commander Larry Baimbridge with the Houston Police Department said his SWAT team was called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Federal.
Police said they first arrived to find a man outside of the business holding a shotgun. The man put his weapon down and was identified as the owner of the pawn shop.
He said he saw the suspect break into his business by busting a hole in the building. The suspect was found inside holding a bag full of weapons, but he refused to come out.
The SWAT team was called, and after getting no response they went into the pawn shop. A K-9 unit found the man hiding in the attic, and he was arrested without further incident.
The suspect faces multiple charges. His identity has not been released.
