HOUSTON — A baby and mother are safe after a domestic abuse situation led to a SWAT standoff at a southeast Houston home, police said early Sunday.

At about 12:15 a.m. police were called to the 6400 block of Jefferson where a mother said she was riding in a car with a man when he assaulted her. When they got to her house, she ran from the man and called police.

The suspect managed to get the victim’s 1-year-old child, however, and he refused to come out of the home.

A SWAT team was called to the scene along with a hostage negotiator. After a short time, the suspect came out of the home without incident.

The child was recovered safe and unharmed.

At the time of his arrest the suspect was charged for the assault of the woman, but police said they would speak to the district attorney about other possible charges.

Police did not immediately disclose what the relationship between the man and woman is.

