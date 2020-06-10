63-year-old man found violently killed at ransacked home in northeast Houston

It's possible the victim was bounded and gagged during the killing. Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

HOUSTON — A 63-year-old man was found dead at a ransacked home Tuesday morning in the Kashmere Gardens area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers respond to an assault in progress call in the 3800 block of Woolworth Street at 12:40 a.m.

Investigators said Richard Graves was found dead inside the residence by his step-daughter. He had suffered from various trauma throughout his entire body, police said.

Sgt. Joshua Horn said it’s possible Graves had been bound and gagged at one point. He also said the home had been ransacked in several different rooms.

For now, police have no suspects or motive. They’re urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

“Anyone with information we’re begging you to contact HPD homicide,” Horn said.

If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).