Neighbors hear gunshots, screams for help before body found in southwest Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking anyone with information to come forward in the death of a man late Monday at an apartment complex in the Westchase area.

It happened an apartment complex at 2410 S. Kirkwood Road.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. after neighbors heard several gunshots and then a man yelling for help. Investigators said some residents also reported hearing voices.

When officers arrived, the sliding door window at the victim’s apartment was shattered and the door was locked . Police had to force their way into the residence— that’s when they found the deceased victim.

Police said the man is a husband and father of three children. His family wasn’t home when the incident happened.

For now, police are searching for any possible witnesses.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).