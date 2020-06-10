16-year-old girl shot by brother playing with gun at motel in Channelview, deputies say

The victim's 15-year-old brother is in custody. HCSO said they were running away from home when the shooting happened.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A teen was shot by her younger brother late Monday at a motel in Channelview, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the siblings had ran away from home when they were found about 10 p.m. at the Scottish Inn & Suites at 15740 East Freeway.

According to deputies, they 15-year-old brother was playing with a gun when it went off and the bullet hit his 16-year-old sister.

Officers have taken the brother into custody.

They said his sister is expected to be OK.