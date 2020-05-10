How a 1983 Seabrook woman's murder case was cracked decades after she was strangled

Police believe Arthur Raymond Davis killed Susan Eads in 1983. He was killed the in a wreck just months after her death.

So why was Susan murdered and how could it happen in a sleepy sea-side town?

“I don't know how things would have turned out later in life, but she didn’t take any crap from anyone," he said.

He is the oldest of Susan’s four siblings, always carrying the burden of finding out what happened to his little sister who he remembers as beautiful, funny, and full of gumption.

“We have put all kinds of scenarios together for 35 years," said Eads.

Susan Eads was murdered in 1983 and her family always wondered, what happened?

“You try to get those missing pieces of the puzzle to try to paint the picture of what happened," said Dennis Eads, Susan's brother.

Just beyond this scenic shore is a mystery, waiting to be solved.

Caller : My place or a motel, or something like that.

Mother : Would you want me to meet you somewhere?

But every time, before police could trace the calls, he would always hang up.

Caller : Just you. I’m not going to show them to anyone else.

Mother : You have some pictures of her, you told me? I’d like to see ‘em.

Caller : Some people have secrets they like to keep to themselves.

Mother : Well, I still can’t believe I never knew of you. I don’t understand that.

But investigators still didn’t know the Cowboy’s real name or who was making mysterious phone calls. Susan’s mom started getting the calls after the murder.

“They described a person they didn’t recognize in the bar that night asked Susan Eads to dance and talked to her a couple of times that night," said Sgt. Haskett.

But then police got a sketch of a mystery man known as “Cowboy.” An employee came forward from Jason’s Club, where Susan was last seen on the summer night of August 30.

“Where her body was found was a vacant field, it was next to some sort of boat store," said he said.

Susan’s 1976 Chevy Monte Carlo was found near the crime scene. She was strangled to death. The murder weapon was a piece of her own clothing. She was sexually assaulted, but nothing was stolen.

“For nobody to know anything, to have decent information on it, it was just strange to me," said Sgt. Haskett.

Sgt. Haskett says Susan’s murder puzzled police . For the town outside of Houston and nestled around NASA, there was plenty of nightlife. Dive bars dotted NASA Road One, where 20-year-old Susan worked as a waitress and DJ.

“It was just unusual for that to happen in a place like Seabrook,” said Sgt. Will Haskett, Seabrook Police Department.

Just to be sure, the Rangers collected Shore's DNA before he was executed, and it wasn’t a match.

“Shore told us that the four homicides that he committed were the only homicides that he committed. Shaw said, I'm a serial rapist. That's what I did. And when a date rape drug came on the scene. He said, I didn't have to kill women anymore."

But Shore was adamant, Susan was not one of his victims.

“Shore was a very odd individual who confessed to the crimes that he had committed, again, to us, as well as a number of other crimes, including between 50 and 100 sexual assaults that he said he committed that he was never captured for in the Houston area," said Bess.

Shore’s execution was temporarily put on hold, so Ranger Bess could interview him on death row.

“Anthony was very inquisitive as to why we were there. He quickly figured out that we were there about the Susan Eads case,” said Brandon Bess, a Texas Ranger.

Shore worked for a local telephone company and his dad worked with Susan’s sister at NASA. He was known as the tourniquet killer and remember Susan was strangled. But it wasn’t until he was in prison, with an execution date looming her family would get their questions answered.

“I was sure the way everything lined up. He could make the phone calls. He had everything," said Eads.

The calls eventually faded, but not the memory for Susan’s brother. In fact, it prompted him to start researching a serial killer named Anthony Shore.

Chapter four : The Search for New Clues

Ranger Bess went back to Seabrook, back to the police department, and back to dust off boxes of evidence that hadn’t been opened in decades.

“It's like in the movies when you open that box up and there's the treasure, you found the treasure. When we open those boxes up and will and I are looking at those boxes, there was the treasure chest. We had found it," said Bess.

They found the murder weapon, Susan’s bodysuit, the killer turned into a tourniquet.

“The body suit was black and color, which is going to make things a lot more difficult," said Amanda Balasko, a Forensic Scientist.

Difficult because darker clothing makes it harder to see. But what two forensic scientists found inside the Texas D.P.S. crime lab would break Susan’s cold case wide open.

“It's definitely exciting, especially because this is this evidence is from the 1980s," said Balasko. “To have this stain and to have it on this item was very promising."

The stain made by sperm would provide enough DNA to develop a profile for a male suspect.

“It's why we do what we do and it's why the scientists get into this and why I've stuck with it all of these years is to answer these questions and hopefully bring some answers to families," said Tanya Dean, Forensic DNA Specialist.

But the forensic team still didn’t have a name. So, they began working with genealogists to comb through online ancestry profiles to find his family.

“And they would find somebody, and send the known sample to me," said Dean. "We were able to eliminate that branch of that family tree."

Those branches of the suspect’s family tree spanned across the United States. That’s where the F.B.I. comes in, finding and interviewing potential relatives of the suspect.