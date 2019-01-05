HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Responders found a man dead in a ditch after they say he was struck by a van on an east Harris County road Tuesday night.

This happened just after 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of Thompson Road.

Harris County deputies say a maroon Chevrolet van was heading south on Thompson Road when it struck the victim who was in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the van went further down the road and turned around, but was unable to locate the man he struck, deputies said. He then drove to Thompson and Jones where he called 911.

Highlands firefighters and deputies located the victim in a ditch next to the roadway. The victim was declared dead at scene.

A description of the victim was not available.

The driver and passenger of the van are cooperating with deputies. Deputies said there were no signs of intoxication or speed being a factor in the crash.

