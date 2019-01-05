HOUSTON — It’s late at night, you’re on a dark road and you’re alone when you see blue lights in the mirror behind you. You know you have to pull over but don’t feel safe. You worry that maybe it’s not a real officer. What do you do?

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson says the first thing to do is let the officer know you see them.

“Activating their four-way flashers, maybe waving, definitely slow down your speed so that we know you’re not trying to get away.”

Thompson says a driver can also call 9-1-1 while they slowly drive to the closest well-lit public place.

“There is no harm in calling 911 and telling them, hey you’re scared, you were not sure if this is a law enforcement officer and the dispatchers can tell you if that’s a police officer that’s pulling you over.”

Thompson says drivers can follow the same procedures if they’re being pulled over on a busy roadway and their scared.

There is no law that gives you the right to drive to a public or safer location, however, Thompson says it is common sense.

“I don’t think that any district attorney or law-enforcement agency would suggest pursuing charges on somebody if they’re saying, hey… I didn’t feel safe and I waited until I got to a safe spot.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: