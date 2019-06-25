HOUSTON — A man died in a fiery two-vehicle crash after being pinned beneath one of the vehicles involved overnight.

This happened around midnight early Tuesday on the North Freeway heading north just past Mt. Houston Parkway.

Houston police and firefighters responded to a report of a crash with a vehicle fire at that time and found a two-vehicle crash with one of them on fire. The male victim was pinned underneath a second vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say there was a woman inside the vehicle that was on fire. She was transported to a local hospital with burns and other injuries.

Her condition was not known, but police say they expect her to survive.

Investigators say the small sedan that was on fire was in the disabled lanes when the man exited the vehicle and he was struck by an SUV.

The man became pinned underneath the SUV that struck the sedan, police said.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. She was being evaluated by the DWI unit, but police say there did not appear to be any sign of intoxication.

