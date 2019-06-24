FULSHEAR, Texas — Police are investigating after a young child was hit by a car Monday.

The incident happened at a daycare near FM 1463 and Fry Road. Fulshear Police said a mom was picking up her children, ages 2 and 4, when they started playing in designated parking spaces nearby. A woman who was also picking up her child did not see the 2-year-old and hit him, police said.

According to authorities, the child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

