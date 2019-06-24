FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — "Keep it out of the reach of children. It’s no different from keeping poison away," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls who isn't mincing words one day after family members say a toddler was declared brain dead at a Houston hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21st, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a small child who had been shot in the head.

The toddler was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston's medical center. The father, who was home with the toddler and a younger child, was cooperating with investigators.

Fort Bend County investigators say a small-caliber gun was found on a dresser in the bedroom. The little boy grabbed the gun off the dresser and fired one shot, said Nehls from the scene on Friday.

"If you have any viewers that would like to come to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office because they don’t have one, feel free to come and see me directly. And I will give you a lock or two or three," said Nehls of gun locks that are free and available to any gun owner who may need one. "Because I believe that most of us feel like we’re immune to it. It’s never going to happen to me."

Through messages posted on Twitter, KHOU 11 learned the little boy was named Radyn.

Throughout the weekend, the social media hashtag: #PrayForRadyn united supporters who offered prayers from as far as Australia.

In a series of tweets, Washington Redskins running back Derrion Guice identified himself as a cousin of Radyn, posting multiple updates about the little boy's condition, including a post that alerted followers to the death of the Fort Bend County boy.

"Whether it’s a child, a toddler, an infant in a swimming pool of course that’s going to remain with them for a very long time," said Nehls of the tragedy that sparked mental health experts to check in on deputies who responded to Friday's scene.

Investigators are will be working on the case that will eventually be turned over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney. Prosecutors will decide if criminal charges are warranted.

"It only takes one time. Just once, for your child to get a hold of your gun and then it could just be a tragic ending." said Nehls.

