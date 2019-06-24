HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a house fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike early Monday.

This happened at a home in the 100 block of West Valera Ridge Place near The Woodlands in northwest Harris County.

KHOU 11 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

There was also another report of a house caused by a lightning strike in the 17300 block of Kiowa River Lane, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department is responding to that scene. Prior to fire crews getting to scene, two deputies entered the house to check if any residents were inside the burning home.

The fire marshal says they were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported at that scene.

