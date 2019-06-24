KATY, Texas — We have a heartbreaking update to a story we first brought you on Friday night. A child who investigators say accidentally shot himself in Katy has died.

It happened in the 28200 block of South Firethorne Road. Investigators say the child’s father was downstairs when the boy got a gun from off a tall dresser upstairs and shot himself near the eye.

The child was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, but in a tweet Sunday night, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the child didn’t survive.

At this point, no charges have been filed.

