BAYTOWN, Texas — Two people are dead and eight people are injured after a pair of boats collided near Baytown, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

One person is in custody pending additional investigation, but those charges were not immediately released.

The collision involved two boats, carrying a total of 10 people.

This happened Sunday evening about half a mile from the Hugo Park Road boat ramp in the Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou area, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The preliminary investigation indicates a large wake boat type vessel hit a bass boat, Hawthorne said.

Two people were flown to a hospital. Injuries range from "critical" to "not life-threatening," according to Hawthorne.

This is a developing story.