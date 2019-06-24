HOUSTON — A line of storms moving through the area this morning. A quick one to two inches of rain possible early, then expecting a break, with redeveloping showers by the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern third (basically from north of Conroe northward) in a 'slight risk' or 2 out of 5, for severe weather late Sunday night into early Monday. The rest of the Houston area is in a 1 out of 5 -- or what we call a 'marginal risk.'

If any storm does become briefly severe, the main threat with the storms will be gusty winds and small hail. Tornadoes are not expected with this system.

Harris County Precinct 4 reports deputies are responding to a residential roof on fire which may have been started by a lightning strike in the 100 block of West Valera Ridge Place near The Woodlands.

Here is a live look at Houston Transtar of area roadways:

Once the first line of storms blows through, we are very likely to see decent conditions by Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps approaching 90 degrees. We can't totally rule out a renegade shower but overall, the pattern looks quiet for the afternoon hours.

The next round of rain appears to make an entrance late Monday night into early Tuesday. This also appears to be a very limited risk of sever weather with all of southeast Texas being placed in a 1 out of 5 or 'marginal risk.'

Here is a live look at the radar below:

The line of storms will weaken as it works its way into our area late Monday while you sleep and into early Tuesday. Again, we are likely to see brief heavy downpours along with some lightning and thunder. Not much else is expected.

Timing:

The best chance of rain in Houston will be between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. with the rain arriving first in our far northern locations and arriving last at the coast.

A fairly quiet afternoon should persist until the second round of rain begins to move in.

The second round of rain, if it holds together, will arrive around 3 a.m. and last through 7 a.m. Of course this timing is subject to change.

The rest of the week appears to be drier and hotter with temps once again approaching those mid 90s before small rain chances enter the forecast heading into next weekend -- the last two days of June.

The tropics for what its worth, are completely dead in the Atlantic. Praise!