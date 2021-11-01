Houston police shoot suspect who allegedly forced mom, child out of their car at gunpoint

Police said the carjacking happened at a gas station — no victims were physically hurt.

HOUSTON — Houston police shot and seriously wounded a carjacking suspect when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on responding officers early Monday morning.

Police said it was shortly before 1 a.m. when a patrol sergeant reported seeing a black Mercedes going more than 100 mph on Telephone Road in southeast Houston. Just seconds later, a call went out over the radio that a similar vehicle was stolen in a carjacking near Beltway 8 in the same area.

Another patrol unit with two officers later spotted the Mercedes. They approached the stopped vehicle in the 7600 block of Airport Boulevard, and a suspect got out and allegedly opened fire on the officers. An officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Police took the man into custody and treated him for his wounds. He was taken to the Medical Center where he was said to be in serious condition.

“I’m so proud of their performance in light of everything that is going on,” said Executive Asst. Chief Troy Finner at an early-morning press conference. “It’s a cold night out here tonight, I can barely even talk. It’s very cold. But these officers are out here serving and doing a great job.”

Executive Asst Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting https://t.co/UQ2IFpzXbA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 11, 2021

The assistant chief praised the sergeant and officers for actively patrolling the area before the carjacking call even went out on the radio.

He said both of the officers who stopped the suspect are three year-veterans of the force. The suspect who was shot is a man in his 20s, but his name has not been released.

Police said the suspect carjacked a family at a gas station. They believe the husband went into the store, leaving his wife and child in the vehicle. The suspect went up to the car and forced the family out at gunpoint. They were not hurt.

Police said another suspect may have also been involved in the crime.