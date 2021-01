The tollway has since reopened, but the investigation into the crash continues.

HOUSTON — Firefighters had to extract the victims trapped in two wrecked vehicles on the North Sam Houston Tollway early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m., partially shutting down the eastbound lane near TC Jester.

Unfortunately, one victim died at the scene and another was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputy Constables are onscene of a 2 vehicle Major Crash on the 2180 blk of the N Sam Houston Pkwy W at TC Jester. EB mainlanes are shut down, Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/wqkHNjD5WR — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 11, 2021

As of 5:30 a.m. all lanes had reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.