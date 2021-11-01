Man accused of robbing bank twice arrested after chase in northeast Harris County

Precinct 4 constable deputies have also detained a woman following the pursuit, which in ended in the 7400 block of WileyVale Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of robbing a local bank twice in one week has been taken into custody after a chase in northeast Harris County, according to Precinct 4 constable deputies.

There's a heavy police presence in the 7400 block of WileyVale Road where the chase ended about 10:50 a.m. Monday, deputies confirmed.

FBI Task Force enroute to the scene. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/vmoyyUizBs — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 11, 2021

The suspect hasn't been named at this time, but he's accused of robbing a a local Chase Bank several times last week. Constables have also detained a woman. Her role in the case is still unclear.

FBI Task Force is en route to the scene, the precinct said.