Large gas leak, 'strong odor' causes evacuation at Katy shopping center

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office asks people to avoid the area, if possible.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a shopping center in the Katy area early Wednesday after reports of an odor and a gas leak.

Editor's note: the video in this story is a raw feed from Air 11 that was recorded at about 11:15 a.m.

The sheriff's office reported around 10 a.m. that the leak is causing the evacuation of a shopping center that includes a Kroger store.

Crews from CenterPoint, Fort Bend Hazmat and the Katy Fire Department are on the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid FM 1463 from Cane Island Parkway to Spring Green Boulevard.

Gas Leak: Katy/Firethorne- FM 1463 is shut down from Cane Island Pkwy to Spring Green Blvd for large gas leak. @kroger shopping center, and surrounding area, is being evacuated. @CNPalerts is on location. Fort Bend Hazmat en route. Katy FD is lead agency. Avoid area, if possible. pic.twitter.com/8WcGcX4QkL — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 13, 2021

The Katy Police Department issued similar guidance, noting there was a strong odor in the area:

"There is a large gas leak behind the Kroger on Spring Green Blvd. The Katy Fire Department is on scene monitoring air conditions. At this time there is a strong odor evident and we advise avoiding the area if possible."