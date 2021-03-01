Firefighter injured while putting out fire to commercial business in NW Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was injured Sunday while trying to put out a fire to a commercial business in northwest Houston.
The Cy-Fair Fire Department said the firefighter suffered burns to his hands and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
This happened in the 6700 block of Satsuma Road.
Officials said a family of eight lived on the property nearby and have been displaced due to the fire. Red Cross has been notified.
The commercial business stored gas, oil and a few forklifts. A HAZMAT team was called to the scene to check for any other dangerous chemicals.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM