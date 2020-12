All lanes are blocked heading southbound at I-10.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston TranStar report multiple lanes of I-169 the Eastex Freeway are blocked early Wednesday after a truck lost its cargo.

The debris has forced the closure of the roadway southbound at I-10 near downtown.

We're streaming live, raw video from Houston TranStar in the video player on this page.

The incident was reported at about 4:30 a.m., and the closure was still in effect as of 5:30 a.m.