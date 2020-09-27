Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration in Brazoria County after brain-eating amoeba found in Lake Jackson

Lake Jackson is currently under a boil water notice as state and local officials work to flush and disinfect the city's water supply.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Sunday for Brazoria County in response to the brain-eating amoeba found in the city water supply for Lake Jackson.

Residents living in the city of Lake Jackson are currently under a "boil water" notice as local and state officials continue to flush and disinfect the water system.

On Saturday, the city's mayor issued a disaster declaration that activated the local Emergency Operations Center and allowed officials to access additional resources in response.

Abbotts’ order temporarily suspends any state regulatory statues that could prevent or delay necessary action from the state in helping Brazoria County recover from this disaster. It also helps the county receive assistance from any necessary state agencies.

Editor's Note: The above video was published Sept. 26 when the 'boil water' noticed was issued in Lake Jackson.

Earlier this month, Brazoria County Water Authority officials were notified by the Center for Disease Control that several tests for naeglera fowleri at several water outlets in Lake Jackson had come back positive.

The tests were prompted by the recent hospitalization and death of a 6-year-old boy, who officials believe contracted the amoeba at a local splashpad or a watering hose at his family's home.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working alongside the City of Lake Jackson, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the CDC, and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the ongoing water issue.