Lake Jackson issues disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba found in local water supply

The city is currently under a 'do not use' water advisory, which discourages residents from using local water for drinking, cooking or bathing.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A disaster declaration was issued Saturday in the city of Lake Jackson after a brain-eating amoeba was found in various water supplies across the area, according to officials.

Mayor Bob Sipple signed the declaration at 7 a.m.

It will allow the city to get outside assistance and activates the local Emergency Operations Center.

Earlier this month, a 6-year-old boy was diagnosed with naegleria fowleri and died. His hospitalization prompted the city to test the water and reach out to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for assistance testing water.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is also investigating.

Officials believe the child contracted the amoeba at the Lake Jackson Civic Center or a watering hose at his home.

Editor's Note: The above video was published before the "do not use" water advisory was lifted for all BWA communities except Lake Jackson.

Three of several samples came back positive and a “do not use” water advisory was issued Friday. It remains in effect for the Lake Jackson area. Residents should not use the local water for drinking, cooking or bathing.

The city order states local restaurants and businesses cannot use water from facets, hoses and other public sources for the time being.

Lake Jackson gets half its water from local wells and the other half from ground water supplied by the Brazosport Water Authority. For now, investigators are trying to determine whether the BWA water is safe enough to use.

If not, the city officials said they will begin the three-day process of switching to well water safety system.

In the meantime, Lake Jackson officials are preparing to give out free water bottles to residents at its POD on the Brazos College campus at 500 College Boulevard. An exact time wasn’t given, but the city said it will send out a notification when supplies are ready.