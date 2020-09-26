Boy's death led to investigation that found brain-eating amoeba in Lake Jackson water

Josh McIntyre died in early September after contracting brain-eating amoeba.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A young boy's death led to an investigation that detected brain-eating amoeba in the Lake Jackson city water.

Six-year-old Josiah McIntyre died earlier this month after contracting naegleria fowleri, known as a brain-eating amoeba.

City of Lake Jackson officials confirmed the news Saturday, saying testing for the amoeba started after Josiah was hospitalized with an infection. He later died on Sept. 8, according to his family.

6-year-old Josiah died on Sept. 8 after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba. His death prompted @LakeJacksonTX to test the water. CDC preliminary results came back yesterday. 3 of 11 samples were positive: a downtown splash pad, his home's hose bib and a hydrant. #khou11 https://t.co/rggdGw8LDh pic.twitter.com/iylTXpFc3C — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) September 26, 2020

After the boy's diagnosis, the family said there were two possible water sources where he could have contracted the brain-eating amoeba -- the Lake Jackson Civic Center splash pad and a hose at the family's home.

Water samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and three out of 11 samples collected tested preliminarily positive for naegleria fowleri, also known as brain-eating amoeba.

The three samples that tested preliminary positive came from:

Lake Jackson Civic Center Splash Pad The family's home hose bib A dead end fire hydrant closest to the splash pad downtown

The results were also sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and after reviewing, TCEQ required Brazosport Water Authority to issue a "Do Not Use" water advisory for their customer base, which includes Lake Jackson.

City of Lake Jackson Mayor Sipple has issued a disaster declaration for this emergency and said he is partnering with the City of Clute to pass out cases of water to residents.

Lake Jackson residents can pick up one case of water each day at Brazosport College at 500 College Blvd.

An emergency notification is expected to go out to residents when city officials are ready to pass out bottled water.

There will also be pick-up locations in Angleton and Freeport. The address to those locations will be released once they are confirmed, Sipple said.