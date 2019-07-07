HOUSTON — Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell announced on Facebook he's been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer.

He said the prognosis is good. Caldwell preaches at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, also known as the Kingdom Builders' Center in southwest Houston.

In his Facebook post, Caldwell encourages his followers to be keep up with their health status.

"Go to the doctor. Get your checkups -- mammogram, pap smear, prostate check," Caldwell said. "There's no need in dying unnecessarily."

Caldwell once counseled President George W. Bush. He prayed the benediction at Bush's inauguration in 2005.

Last year, Caldwell was indicted by a federal grand jury accusing him and a financial planner of defrauding investors of more than $1 million.

That case is still pending, but Caldwell and his attorney have said he is "100 percent not guilty."

