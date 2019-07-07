HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video that appears above is from January, when Eric Black Jr.'s defense attorney questioned the legality of some of the evidence against his client.

A man charged in the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes last year is out of jail after posting bond, records show.

Eric Black Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 30 drive-by shooting that killed Jazmine in east Harris County.

Police have said it was a case of mistaken identity. Black told investigators he and Larry Woodruffe thought they were shooting at someone they had been in an argument with at a club the night before.

But it was Jazmine sitting behind the driver's seat with her mother and sisters. She died after a bullet hit her in the head. Her mom, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm and her 15-year-old sister was injured when the window shattered. Two other sisters in the car weren't hurt.

Black's bond was lowered to $150,000 last month after originally being set at $500,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Woodruffe, 24, is the suspected gunman in this case. He is also charged with capital murder and is still in custody.

