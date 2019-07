HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking for prayers after one of his deputies passed away after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a call.

Th sheriff tweeted the deputy was at a stabbing scene in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane when he suffered an unknown medical crisis.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The deputy's identity has not been released.

