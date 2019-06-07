ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after five people were found dead in a home in north St. Louis County on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that six people were in a home on the 1900 block of Chambers Road on Friday night. One of them left and came back around noon on Saturday to find the other five people dead.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed this is a homicide and all five victims are adults.

"Really the biggest thing I can impart to you today is we need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar in a department live stream Saturday afternoon. "Somebody out there knows what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.