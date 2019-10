HOUSTON — A day care in the Third Ward was badly burned during a fire Friday afternoon.

Southmore Kiddie Kollege, located in the 3200 block of Southmore near Sampson Street, had major damage to its roof after a fire began just before 4 p.m.

All children inside made it out safely.

The Houston Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

