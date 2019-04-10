THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A Montgomery County carpenter and furniture maker shot himself in the heart with a nail gun before being saved at a Woodlands trauma center where his wife is a nurse.

A 3-and-a-half-inch framing nail was pulled from Aaron after having his chest cracked up during emergency surgery.

The accident happened on Sept. 3 about 20 minutes north of The Woodlands.

According to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands officials, Aaron was working at home and had the nail gun pointed in the right direction when the accident happened.

Aaron let his assistant know about what happened and planned to drive himself to the hospital.

Before getting in the car, they called Aaron’s wife who is a trauma nurse at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands and was on duty.

Officials said in the car, Aaron’s condition started changing rapidly. They called 911 and paramedics met them and took them to the hospital.

As that was taking place, hospital officials said trauma nurses at Memorial Hermann were working behind the scenes to get everything ready before Aaron arrived.

They believe all these moving pieces helped save his life.

Officials said the accident happened around 10:50 a.m., and Aaron was in surgery by noon.

