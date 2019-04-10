HOUSTON — Your Target experience is about to get magical!

On Friday, two shop-in-shop Disney stores open at Target locations in Spring and Pasadena. The openings come just in time for Frozen Fan Fest and Triple Force Friday.

The Houston-area stores are at 19511 I-45 in Spring and 5757 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena.

The stores are 750 square feet, located near children’s clothing and toys and offer hundreds of items including products previously only available at Disney retail shops.

There are also deals and freebies if you go soon. The first 250 guests to each store will receive a free canvas tote bag.

You’ll get a $10 gift card to Target if you spend $40 or more on Star Wars or Frozen toys. That deal runs on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, you’ll get $10 off if you spend $50 on toys at Target or $25 off if you spend $100.

Target says the items are priced between $2 to to $200 with many items under $20.

For more information, visit www.target.com/Disneystore.

