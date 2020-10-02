HOUSTON — A group of juveniles in a stolen truck caused a three-vehicle crash Monday in a west Houston neighborhood. Police said the juveniles are all believed to be younger than 14.

Police said the group was in a stolen truck when they were spotted by an off-duty officer. The truck was in the southbound lanes in the 1500 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway around 3:20 p.m. when the officer saw it and thought the people inside looked young, police said.

The truck sped away and the off-duty officer followed. The incident came to an end in the 1600 block of Seagler Road, between Briar Forest Drive and Westheimer Road, when the truck was involved in a three-vehicle crash with a Lexus sedan and another truck, according to police.

The woman who was driving the Lexus was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to authorities.

Police said the incident lasted less than 10 minutes.

Four juveniles were arrested after the crash. Police said they believe the driver was 14 and was the oldest person in the car.

