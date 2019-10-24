GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Jamaica Beach Police Department officer is in critical condition after a man being chased by police crashed into his vehicle, which was set up as a roadblock, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Galveston police said the Lake Jackson Police Department requested their assistance in apprehending a man in a white truck who had been leading them on a high-speed chase for some time. Officials said speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour.

John Perkins, 41, refused to stop and threatened to kill himself and a passenger, police said.

Galveston police officers, as well as the Jamaica Beach officer, were deployed to the 16000 block of Farm to Market Road 3005 in order to set up a roadblock and keep Perkins' vehicle on the correct side of the road.

Officials said Perkins crashed his truck into the roadblock, first hitting a Galveston police car and then making "catastrophic contact" with the Jamaica Beach police car.

The impact caused "extensive damage to the car, lifting it off of the ground and throwing it into another otherwise uninvolved vehicle."

Perkins was taken into custody after the crash and officers began immediately providing first aid to the injured officer.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Perkins is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. His bond was set at $250,000. He's also facing additional charges by the Lake Jackson Police Department.

