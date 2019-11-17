JAMAICA BEACH, Texas — Jamaica Beach police officer Kristen Ornelas is still getting back in the swing of things.

It's been less than a month since she was pulled from a mangled police cruiser and fighting for her life.

“I feel pretty good," Ornelas said. "I do. Other than my neck collar, which is annoying, but I feel good. I can move around and do basic stuff again. it's nice."

Ornelas was on duty parked in her unit Oct. 24 when a high-speed chase flew by.

RELATED: Officer in critical condition after high-speed chase ends in 'catastrophic' crash

The suspect hit a Galveston police car before slamming into Ornelas. The impact was so great, her car was lifted off the ground and tossed into another nearby vehicle.

“When I saw the car, I just knew she could die," Ornelas said.

Jamaica Beach Police Chief Brad Heiman said since then, this community has really pulled together. They held a fundraiser Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park to help with uncovered medical expenses.

Ornelas said she was surprised by just how many people showed up.

“I write a bunch a tickets," she said. "To see as many people come out, it's amazing to have this kind of turnout."

The support wasn’t limited to the Jamaica Beach community. She’s had law enforcement from all over the country reach out, even officers in Canada. And she’s built a following on her Instagram page where she logs her recovery.

As for when she’ll go back to work?

“I have some doctor's appointments coming up, so we’ll see what they say," she said.

Her hope is it’ll by the beginning of the new year.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter