Who's hiring? Typhoon Texas has 1,000 seasonal openings

KATY, Texas — If you're looking for a part-time gig, some extra cash, or just want to work in the sun this summer, Typhoon Texas has you covered!

The Katy waterpark is looking for 1,000 new seasonal employees to take the swim with them as they gear up for the season.

Available positions include lifeguard, cash control, front gate, in-park entertainment, park services and maintenance.

"If you're responsible, attentive and like to have fun, then we'll find a place for you," said Christian Tate, who is the Director of Human Resources for the park.

Typhoon Texas officially opens for the 2022 season beginning weekends only on April 16. The park will be open daily starting Memorial Day weekend.

"Our team members gain real-world work experience, develop skill that will further their careers and make new friends along the way," Tate said. "We like to think our culture is more like a summer camp."

Typhoon Texas says completed applications should be submitted through their website and interviews will be conducted in person.

The park offers competitive pay and free admission on days off for seasonal hires, along with complimentary passes for friends and family.

Deserving employees are also eligible for college and trade school scholarships, in addition to advanced leadership and career training.