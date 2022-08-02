Need a job? Schlitterbahn Galveston offering starting pay up to $17 per hour, needs to fill 1,000 positions

Starting rates could be as high as $17 per hour for some new employees.

GALVESTON, Texas — Are you looking for a job? If so, you might be in luck.

Schlitterbahn Galveston has launched a recruitment campaign in an effort to fill about 1,000 positions ahead of the 2022 season.

The waterpark will open to the public on March 12 and it wants to be prepared across all departments.

“We have been hard at work this offseason getting the park ready to open this spring,” assistant general manager at Schlitterbahn Galveston Jessica Naderman said. “Hiring has begun and there are many great jobs available. Working here is fun for obvious reasons and comes with great perks, but we also value professional growth and leadership development – all of which makes Schlitterbahn the perfect place to launch a career.”

Here's a look at the positions that are posted on the Schlitterbahn Jobs Site:

Lifeguards (minimum age to apply: 15)

Park Services (minimum age: 14)

Admissions (minimum age: 14)

Merchandise (minimum age: 14)

Kitchen Staff

Security

Starting rates for certain positions can be as high as $17 per hour.

